Asus Malaysia is introducing a cheaper version of the ZenFone Max Pro M2

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with lower hardware specs but it still retains a similar 6.3″ display size. — Picture courtesy of ASUS via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — After releasing the ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus Malaysia is introducing a more affordable device with the ZenFone Max M2. This non-pro version obviously comes with lower hardware specs but it still retains a similar 6.3″ display size.

According to Asus Malaysia’s official teaser, the Zenfone Max M2 will announced on 11th January 2019.

We are guessing that pre-orders will be available on the same day and you can secure your unit through their official stores hosted on various e-commerce platforms.

The device comes with a 6.3″ HD+ (1520×720) IPS display which comes with a notch at the top. The non-pro Max M2 runs on a Snapdragon 632 processor and based on the Malaysian product page, it appears that we are getting a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. If you need more storage, you can expand further via its dedicated microSD card slot.

The back of the design looks similar to the previous ZenFone Max Pro M1 with a metal looking back that has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, it gets a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual-camera setup with AI-photography features, while the front gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Instead of a 5,000mAh unit on the Max Pro M2, the Max M2 settles for a smaller 4,000mAh battery that also charges via microUSB.

Out of the box, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock interface.

Asus Malaysia has not revealed its pricing details yet but in Indonesia, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is going for IDR 2,299,000.

That’s about RM662 if converted directly. As a comparison, the higher spec ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced at RM859 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and RM999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. — SoyaCincau