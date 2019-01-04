Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' out on vinyl

'Thank U, Next' by Ariana Grande is now available on vinyl. — Picture courtesy of Ariana Grande

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — The American singer has brought out her hit single Thank U, Next on vinyl. The B-side of the record features another recently released track, Imagine.

Ariana Grande is off to flying start in 2019. The singer, who will headline at the Coachella festival in April, has just dropped a vinyl of her hit Thank U, Next. The B-side of the new record will be Imagine, which was released in December of last year.

The colourful video for Thank U, Next was inspired by such noughties comedies as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Bring It On.

Thank U, Next is also set to the title of Grande's next album, although a release date has not yet been revealed.

Ariana Grande's most recent album, Sweetener, was released in August 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews