Will Charli XCX drop a new album in 2019?

Charli XCX could release a new album in 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 4 — The British singer-songwriter may soon be the talk of the town with an all-new album, which she herself has alluded to on social networks.

In the wake of a string of hits in 2018, which included 1999 with Troye Sivan, Girls with Rita Ora, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, and bitches with Tove Lo, Icona Pop, Elliphant and ALMA, Charli XCX is not likely to be out of the news in 2019.

The young woman tweeted her new resolutions for the year to come, and there are only two of them: “Make a new album” and “Release it.”

Two years have gone by since the launch of Charli XCX's last album Pop 2 in 2017. The track list for the disc featured several collaborations, notably with Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Pabllo Vittar, Mykki Blanco and MØ. — AFP-Relaxnews