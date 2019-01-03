New Pentagon chief discusses Syria with Pompeo, Bolton

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan arrives at the Pentagon for the first time in his official capacity, on January 2, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 — Top advisors to President Donald Trump met at the Pentagon today to discuss Syria and other topics, a defence official said.

The meeting was the first of its kind for Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who started his new job January 1 following the resignation of his predecessor Jim Mattis.

According to a senior defence official, Shanahan met with National Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They “discussed a wide variety of topics to include Syria,” the official said.

Mattis quit last month after Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, even though the Islamic State still has thousands of fighters in the country and a US pull out would leave Kurdish fighters vulnerable to attack by Turkey.

Shanahan must oversee how the US pulls more than 2,000 troops out of Syria.

Various timelines have been floated, but Trump yesterday seemed vague, saying only that it would happen “over a period of time.” — AFP