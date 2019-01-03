Tawau cops seize 32.7 grammes of syabu, arrest man in raid

TAWAU, Jan 3 ― Police seized 32.7 grammes of syabu after arresting a 38-year-old man when they raided a house in a floating squatter village in Kampung Titingan here tonight.

Tawau District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the 7.20pm raid was the result of a public tip-off and police surveillance.

After arresting the man, who tried to escape, police searched the house and found a transparent plastic packet containing chunks of crystal clear substance believed to be syabu hidden in the wooden cracks on the floor.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days from today and the case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama