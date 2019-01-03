Terengganu residents affected by tropical storm to get aid

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 3 — The Terengganu government will be providing special assistance to residents in the state whose houses were damaged by the tropical storm Pabuk prevailing now.

Terengganu State Secretary, Datuk A Rahman said so far the government has not set the amount to be distributed to victims depending on the level damage to their houses.

“During the warning period, residents are advised to stay at home and adhere to orders issued by the authorities,” he told a media conference here today.

Strong winds struck Terengganu today causing several trees along Kuala Ibai-Kuala Terengganu road and the town centre to be uprooted causing damage to several cars.

Several houses in Kampung Tanjung Gelam, Mengabang Telipot also badly wrecked with their roofs blow off by the tropical storm Pabuk last night. — Bernama