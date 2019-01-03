MMEA: Avoid east coast of peninsula seaside, waters

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Dawn Chin

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has advised the people and the maritime community from going to the sea on the east coast of the Peninsula until this Sunday, following a warning on Pabuk tropical storm.

MMEA deputy director-general, Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the bad weather warning (code orange) issued by the Meteorological Department (JMM) at 11.45am today reported a tropical storm Pabuk is now at 6.1 degrees north, 104.5 degrees east and is expected to move at 15 kmph to the west approaching the Segenting Kra (Malaysia-Thai border).

“All levels of the maritime community were called to take safety measures to secure their boats and ships. They are advised not to carry out activities such as fishing, recreational tourism following the warning issued by JMM.

“Members of MMEA have been reminded to check on their assets and detained vessels during the period,” he said.

Mohd Zubil said the bad weather warning issued by JMM could cause heavy rain with strong winds exceeding 60 kmph and rough seas with waves as high as 4.5 metres in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

Meanwhile in Kota Baru, residents of seven houses located near the coast around Kampung Pantai Pulau Kundur here were living in fear as the tropical storm Pabuk slammed into their village last night.

One of the residents, Isa Hassan, 63, said this was the first time he encountered a tropical storm after living in this area for more than 60 years.

“I have not seen such a strong storm despite facing the monsoon season every year, it was really frightening,” he said when met here today.

“The waves and strong winds blew down the back wall of our house at about 5am and we could only chant prayers to be safe from the storm,” he said.

In Kuala Nerus, residents were similarly shocked at the magnitude of tropical storm Pabuk which struck villages in Mengabang Telipot, Batu Rakit here yesterday.

Even though the powerful wind did not cause much damage, it was a harrowing experience for the villagers.

Nurul Liyananazihah Mohamad Yahya, 29, who lived in Kampung Tanjung Gelam said the storm was the most overwhelming she had experienced after living here for 14 years and it even ripped off the roof of her house.

“We began to feel the strength of the wind as it landed in morning to about 10pm last night.

“Moments the roof was blow away, rain drenched our house and we have to seek shelter in my cousin’s house last night,” said the mother of two children.

Her husband, Yushrey A Rashid, 44, said their house toilet was washed away by a giant wave during a monsoon season and they felt safer as the authorities had built a wave breaker behind the house.

The storm affected areas were in the districts of Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu with Kampung Mengabang Telipot and Kampung Batu Rakit most badly hit. — Bernama