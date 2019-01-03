Chiara Ferragni has a documentary in the works

Chiara Ferragni — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Chiara Ferragni is marking ten years in the fashion business with a new documentary.

The Italian fashion blogger-turned-entrepreneur is celebrating the one decade anniversary of ‘The Blonde Salad,’ the website that saw her shoot to fame, WWD reports.

Slated for release this autumn, the film will feature major fashion figures such as the designers Donatella Versace, Jeremy Scott and Maria Grazia Chiuri, and will include footage of Ferragni taking in the fashion weeks of Paris, New York and Milan. It will also allegedly include footage from her wedding to Federico Leonardo Lucia (known as the rapper Fedez) last September in Sicily.

The news is the latest indication that Ferragni is building up to a busy 2019 — last month she announced the launch of ‘Beauty Bites,’ a beauty masterclass in partnership with Lancôme and Sephora that will be held in Milan in February.

Since launching ‘The Blonde Salad’ in 2009, Ferragni has become a household name for fashion fans, known for her work representing and collaborating with brands including the Milan-based jewelry house Pomellato, Tod’s, Intimissimi and Repetto. Her business interests also include manning her own fashion line, The Chiara Ferragni Collection, as well as acting as a muse for the French beauty giant Lancôme. — AFP-Relaxnews