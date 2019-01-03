Rafizi urges Malaysian media to uphold justice with newfound freedom

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said he noticed that since Pakatan Harapan took over, the quality of writing and objective reporting of existing media outlets have gradually improved. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli today urged mainstream media in Malaysia to always uphold freedom and justice so that the public would be able to obtain accurate information to make informed decisions for themselves.

Rafizi said he noticed that since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over, the quality of writing and objective reporting of existing media outlets have gradually improved.

“Maybe they need to compete with one another or maybe media practitioners have begun to celebrate its newfound freedom.

“The improved and liberated media space is a big achievement for Malaysians even though its effect cannot be felt immediately,” he said in a statement here.

Rafizi said he was not ashamed to admit that he has started reading Utusan Malaysia once in a while, along with other media such as Berita Harian that he has ignored for decades.

“While I am aware of PH’s administrative performance, I am also reminded how little by little, changes that take place brings benefit to the people and so far the change in media is one that has performed the best.

“It is these free media that will expose ministerial lies, report on abuse of power and investigate scandals,” he said.

Rafizi said it would be the best achievement for the Reformasi movement and the 14th general election if mainstream media could be grouped together with activist media like Malaysiakini several years from now.

The PKR vice president said there were three objectives that needed to be achieved to guarantee fair treatment in the country — the liberalisation of public institutions, the introduction of a two-party system and the creation of trustable media outlets.

Meanwhile Rafizi said attacks from the Opposition was normal, as he cited how former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was attempting to project himself as a fighter for the people when most of the damages originated from him.

“Of course there is cynical feeling. I'm convinced that some Umno friends are cynical about Najib's current affair, but that is the work of the Opposition.

“Leave him, because I'm sure people can judge for themselves,” he said.