Perak DAP slams PPBM vice president’s statement on govt contracts for party leaders

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the matter is not a culture practised by Pakatan Harapan apart from tarnishing the image of the ruling government. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 3 ― Perak DAP criticised Bersatu vice president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman for calling on the government to channel contracts or projects to the heads of division of the party.

Its chairman, Nga Kor Ming said the matter is not a culture practised by Pakatan Harapan (PH) apart from tarnishing the image of the ruling government.

“Perak DAP did not agree. Our call is not to bring the bad culture of Barisan Nasional into Pakatan Harapan.

“Pakatan Harapan won because the people wants the government to be transparent, clean and fair to all apart from giving priority to the people now,” he said at a media conference after attending a Presentation of Appointment Letter to New Village Heads at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Nga said PH is also committed to implement open tender on projects under the supervision of the state government.

On December 30, Abdul Rashid in a winding-up speech at the 2nd Bersatu Annual General Assembly said each division chief needed more money and opportunities to enable them defend PH's victory in the coming election.

Abdul Rashid's statement however was also rapped by Bersatu Youth (Armada ) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on January 1 apart from stressing Bersatu should oppose the practice of political patronage. ― Bernama