Johor DAP chief absolves reps’ assistants of commission controversy

JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 — Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong today asserted that no assistant of any elected representative in the state had allegedly demanded 30 per cent in commission for funds allocated to Chinese vernacular schools.

Reacting to news reports that an unidentified individual had pretended to be a parliamentarian’s special officer to demand the commission, Liew said the incident actually involved the contractors or suppliers appointed by the district office.

He explained that according to the Johor government’s procedure for state constituencies, a contractor will be appointed by the district office and the contractor will directly contact the recipient after the funds are disbursed by the elected representative.

However, on December 1 last year, he said the Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman’s council meeting decided to put an end to the procedure so that no contractor can take advantage or profit from the allocations.

He said Johor DAP fully supports the unanimous agreement made during the meeting and urged all parties to report such incidents to the Johor Mentri Besar's Office and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“A local area’s allocation should be made available to the community. We have to work together and be brave in reporting the misuse of the (fund) provision to the relevant agencies.

“In addition, Johor DAP calls on the state government to review the fund’s allocation mechanism to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said, adding that the allocation of the funds should be channeled to the bank account of the receiving organisation and not to the contractor.

Earlier today, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had instructed his office in the constituency to lodge a police report against the impersonator after he was implicated in the exposé by the local Chinese press.