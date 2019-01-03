Selangor Health Dept praises restaurant worker’s action to prevent smokers from lighting up

No-smoking signs are seen at an eatery in Petaling Jaya January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Jan 3 ― The Selangor State Health Department praised the act of an employee of a “nasi kandar” restaurant in Section 25, Shah Alam near here who tried to implement a smoking ban on the premises despite being slapped in an incident on Tuesday.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim said the public, especially the smokers, should accept the ban openly as it was enforced by the government through Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Products (Amendment) Regulations 2008.

“I congratulate the owner of the restaurant and workers of the premises for understanding the scope of the implementation of the smoking ban in a public place but the action of the individual (to assault an employee) should not have occurred.

“This (the enforcement of smoking ban) is not merely the restaurant’s issue but it is a prohibition made by the government. The public should accept it openly,” he told reporters after an operation on the smoking ban around Klang here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the incident of an Indian worker at the restaurant who was slapped by a customer after he told the latter not to smoke on the premises.

Dr Khalid added that his department left it to the police to investigate the incident which was deemed to be the first such case since the regulation was enforced on Tuesday.

In the incident at around 12.30pm, the employee who politely told three customers not to light up was slapped on the face by one of them but he was not hurt.― Bernama