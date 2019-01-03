‘Black Panther’ and ‘Dunkirk’ actors among Bafta Rising Star nominees

In this file photo taken on February 8, 2018 Guyanese-born British actress Letitia Wright poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 3 — Black Panther actress Letitia Wright and Dunkirk actor Barry Keoghan are among the five nominees for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) said today.

The annual prize, the sole award voted for by the public at the glitzy Baftas ceremony in London, recognises “outstanding achievement by upcoming actors”. Past winners include Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, Star Wars actor John Boyega and Oscar nominee Tom Hardy.

Alongside Wright and Keoghan, this year’s list of nominees also features Tony and Grammy Award winner, Widows actress Cynthia Erivo, Get Out and War Machine actor Lakeith Stanfield and stage and screen actress Jessie Buckley.

The full list of nominees for this year’s Baftas will be announced next week. The film awards, hosted by Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley, will be held on February 10 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. — Reuters