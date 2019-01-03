Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino lead the lineup for Coachella

Ariana Grande will be on stage at the next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The internationally renowned Indio, California music festival has revealed the list of artists that will perform at Coachella 2019. The lineup will include such stars as Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, Weezer and Tame Impala.

Over the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21, the venue in the Californian desert will once again play host to some of the major names in pop music. Such artists as Janelle Monáe, DJ Snake, Diplo, Jaden Smith, Rosalía, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Chvrches, Blood Orange and Kaytranada will be taking to the stage at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 4 at 11am, PST. — AFP-Relaxnews