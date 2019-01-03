UEC is about recognising education, nothing to do with race, says DAP rep

DAP's Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii dismissed claims in Sarawak that the Pakatan Harapan federal government has backtracked on its election manifesto promise to recognise UEC. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Jan 3 — DAP's Bandar Kuching federal lawmaker Dr Kelvin Yii today said that the Examination Certificate (UEC) from Chinese independent schools is a recognition to not only Chinese students but also students of all races studying in such schools.

“This is one of the issues that I have been raising frequently to fight for the right of UEC so that it will be recognised,” he said when responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's statement on UEC yesterday.

Dr Mahathir had maintained that the federal government had to consider the sentiments of the Malay community and first solve the economic imbalance among the races in the country before recognising UEC.

Yii said any decision on UEC must also take into account the sentiments of all the different races in the country, including the Chinese.

Yii dismissed claims in Sarawak that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government has backtracked on its election manifesto promise to recognise UEC.

Yii said the PH government has made progress in terms of the recognition of UEC with the formation of special committee that will put forward its report to the federal Cabinet in March.

He said Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching has confirmed that the committee has gathered feedbacks from all race groups, associations and organisations on UEC.

“As of now, the federal Cabinet has yet to receive the report from the committee and the discussions have not yet been made,” he said, brushing off claims that UEC will not be recognised or that the Chinese community has cheated.

Dr Mahathir in an interview with Sin Chew Daily recently said that the government needs to address the unequal wealth distribution between ethnic groups before recognising the UEC.