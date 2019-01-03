No soliciting for passengers at airports, JPJ tells e-hailing drivers

A Grab driver was issued a summons by RTD at the Penang airport on Tuesday for apparently abusing his motor vehicle licence when he picked up a passenger. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― The Road Transport Department (RTD) said today that e-hailing drivers are not allowed to solicit for passengers at the airport, after a summons issued to a Grab driver at the Penang International Airport on New Year’s Day caused an uproar.

Although the department did not make any reference to the case in Penang in its statement today, it said that e-hailing drivers can only pick up passengers who have booked a ride via their phone applications.

“Under the terms prescribed in the Public Land Transport Act 2010, drivers of e-hailing vehicles are prohibited from waiting or finding passengers at any place including at the airport.

“In this regard, e-hailing drivers are required to comply with one of the e-hailing terms of service that the driver can only pick up passengers who have subscribed to their services via online mobile (devices) or applications which is provided by the operating company.

“Any e-hailing service driver who fails to comply with any of the conditions prescribed under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Public Land Transport Act 2010 may be subject to the law as prescribed under those provisions,” said the statement.

The Grab driver was issued a summons by RTD at the Penang airport on Tuesday for apparently abusing his motor vehicle licence when he picked up a passenger, triggering criticism against the department on social media for allegedly victimising e-hailing drivers.