National diver Jun Hoong aims to return to training by March

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― National diver Cheong Jun Hoong hopes to end her long lay-off due to a serious knee injury by returning to training by March.

The 28-year-old is still undergoing treatment at the National Sports Institute (NSI).

“I hope to return to normal training as soon as I get the green light from the NSI. I’m doing well in my recovery process, so, hopefully, I can get back into action soon,” she told reporters at the launching of a book, entitled Everything is a story – The Memoirs of Dato’ Robert Lim, by former national swimmer Datuk Robert Lim, here, today.

She also did not rule out the possibility of skipping the first World Cup Series, to be held in Japan from March 1-3, to ensure she would be fully fit to compete in other 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifying tournaments, including the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in July.

Meanwhile, the 2017 World Aquatics gold medallist said she was ready to train under any coach selected by the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum).

This is because Zhang Yukun, who was in charge of women divers, decided not to renew his contract with Asum to take up a coaching role in China.

“Of course, I would prefer to train under a coach from China because I’m used to their training methods, but I’m willing to train under anyone selected by Asum,” said the 2017 national sportswoman. ― Bernama