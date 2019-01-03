‘The Big Bang Theory’ sets Kal Penn, Sean Astin as Season 12 guests

US actor Kal Penn. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — For its 12th and final season, The Big Bang Theory is to feature Kal Penn (How I Met Your Mother) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) among its guest stars.

With The Big Bang Theory’s final outing halfway done, the CBS comedy show is teasing a couple of cameos set for one of its remaining episodes.

Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar, House, How I Met Your Mother and Designated Survivor) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Goonies, Stranger Things season 2) are to appear as a pair of physicists, Dr Campbell and Dr Pemberton in a mystery episode of The Big Bang Theory.

With 12 of 24 episodes remaining in its final season, the Penn and Astin guest slots tie in with recent developments in The Big Bang Theory storyline.

Married leads Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco) are looking to establish whether a scientific theory of their own discovery is correct or, as earlier feared, faulty.

Season 12 began broadcasting weekly in September 2018, taking a break after December 6 and resuming on January 3 in an episode that features appearances from Lauren Lapkus (Orange is the New Black), Hira Ambrosino (Days of Our Lives) and Joshua Malina (Scandal).

A reported US audience of between 12 and 13 million viewers per Season 12 episode matches most closely the show’s Season 4 first-half performance; seasons 7 and 8 regularly cleared 17 million domestic, before following runs gravitated more closely to a 14 million mark. — AFP-Relaxnews