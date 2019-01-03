JDT sign new striker from Brazil

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Reigning Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have signed Brazilian striker Diogo Luís Santo from Buriram United, the 2018 Thailand League champions.

JDT sports director Martin Prest said they had been monitoring the Sao Paulo-born player’s progress since he caught their attention during the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand in 2017.

“He also has a good goalscoring record in Thailand, having won the Golden Boot award twice in four years.

“We considered Diogo after JDT played Buriram in a friendly in 2017, but the cost was a factor,” Prest was quoted as saying on JDT’s website.

Prest believes that the inclusion of the 31-year-old Brazilian will add more depth to the Southern Tigers’ squad as they look to defend the Malaysian Super League title for the fifth straight season and make their debut in the Asian Champions League.

“He also fits the style of football JDT want to play,” Prest added.

With Diogo’s inclusion, JDT have now completed their foreign player quota, having recently signed up Spanish midfielder Aaron Niguez and Brazilian centreback Maurício dos Santos Nascimento.

JDT have also retained the services of Singapore international Hariss Harun and Argentine-Iraqi attacking midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera to fill up their Asian quota for the Malaysia League (M-League) campaign.

The club have lined up three pre-season matches in Thailand, against Ratchaburi Mitrphol FC (January 17), Bangkok United FC (Jan 20) and PTT Rayong FC (January 23).

Prior to that, JDT will play against Singapore’s Home United in a friendly at the Larkin Stadium on January 11. ― Bernama