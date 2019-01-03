Southampton's Austin charged over gesture at Man City fans

The Football Association has charged Southampton striker Charlie Austin over an obscene gesture made towards Manchester City supporters. — Reuters file pic

LONDON, Jan 3 ― Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards Manchester City supporters, the Football Association (FA) said today.

Austin was caught making a two-fingered gesture towards a section of booing away fans at St Mary's Stadium while being substituted during Southampton's 3-1 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

“It is alleged that Mr Austin's gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting,” the FA said in a statement.

Austin has until 1800 GMT on January 7 to respond to the charge. ― Reuters