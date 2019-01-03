Malay Mail

Southampton's Austin charged over gesture at Man City fans

Published 29 minutes ago on 03 January 2019

The Football Association has charged Southampton striker Charlie Austin over an obscene gesture made towards Manchester City supporters. — Reuters file pic
LONDON, Jan 3 ― Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards Manchester City supporters, the Football Association (FA) said today.

Austin was caught making a two-fingered gesture towards a section of booing away fans at St Mary's Stadium while being substituted during Southampton's 3-1 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

“It is alleged that Mr Austin's gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting,” the FA said in a statement.

Austin has until 1800 GMT on January 7 to respond to the charge. ― Reuters

