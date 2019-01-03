Italy says not aware of asylum request by North Korean diplomat

ROME, Jan 3 — Italy is not aware of any asylum request from North Korea’s top diplomat in Rome who has reportedly gone into hiding in the country, a source close to the foreign ministry said today.

“We have no knowledge” of such a request, the source told AFP, adding that the ministry had simply received a request for the “replacement” of the diplomat, identified by Seoul as Jo Song -gil.

But the ministry did not know his whereabouts, the source said, adding that the replacement had arrived in Rome.

South Korea’s spy agency had briefed lawmakers on the fate of the diplomat after a newspaper reported that Jo had sought asylum in an unnamed Western country with his family.

Jo, 48, has been acting ambassador in Rome since October 2017 after Italy expelled the then ambassador Mun Jong-nam in protest at a nuclear test by the North a month earlier in violation of UN resolutions.

Italy is an important diplomatic mission for Pyongyang, as it handles relations with the Rome-headquartered UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and North Korea suffers from chronic food shortages. — AFP