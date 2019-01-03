Xiaomi to unveil new Redmi smartphone with 48MP camera next week

Xiaomi will be unveiling a new smartphone that features a 48MP camera at the rear sometime this month. — Picture via Instagram/DonavanSung

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — As teased earlier, Xiaomi will be unveiling a new smartphone that features a 48MP camera at the rear sometime in January this year. The Chinese smartphone maker has just revealed a date for an upcoming event that’s taking place next week.

Xiaomi has just posted on their Weibo page that a new Redmi device will be announced in Beijing at 2PM on January 10, 2019. If you look closer, there’s a shadow that reads 4800 underneath the Redmi logo. This is a hint that the device has a 48MP camera and if case you didn’t know, China usually measures their pixel count by ten thousand (万). So a 20MP camera is often written as 2000万.

The first Redmi Pro that was launched in 2016 was Xiaomi’s first dual-camera smartphone with flagship-level specs. Unfortunately, that device wasn’t sold in Malaysia.

We will find out more when the device is revealed on January 10, 2019. — SoyaCincau