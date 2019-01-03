Morphe breaks into foundation with 60 shades

Morphe Brushes Instagram 2019 — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @morphebrushes

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Inclusive foundation ranges turned into a major beauty trend in 2018, but now the cosmetics brand Morphe is taking things one step further.

The label is making its first foray into the world of foundation with a 60-strong range of shades, WWD reports. It is also launching 31 shades of concealer, 15 powders and two primers.

The foundation collection, dubbed ‘Fluidity,’ has been divided into five skin tone categories, with each one featuring four different undertone hues. It will launch on January 17 at Morphe stores and online, as well as at select Ulta Beauty locations. So far, the brand has unveiled a cast of influencers referred to as the ‘Fluidity Five’ to represent the collection.

“In foundations, the stakes are very high,” Myles McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Morphe, told WWD. “It’s a very personal product at the end of the day, but what was important to us is that we had an approach that was inclusive and that was democratic.”

Morphe’s approach to inclusive cosmetics is in keeping with the major shift the beauty industry underwent in 2018 — which saw brands such as Tarte Cosmetics, TooFaced, Marc Jacobs Beauty and NYX Cosmetics all expanding existing foundation ranges or launching new ones over the past 12 months.

Since its launch in 2008 as a brush brand, Morphe has gone on to carve out a reputation for affordable colour cosmetics spanning eyeshadow palettes and lip colours in richly-pigmented hues. — AFP-Relaxnews