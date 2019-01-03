Michael B. Jordan stars in new Coach campaign

Michael B. Jordan Debuts as global face of Coach men's in his first campaign for the brand. — Picture courtesy of Coach

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Michael B. Jordan has landed a new role as the face of Coach menswear.

The Hollywood actor and producer has been unveiled as the star of the US heritage fashion brand’s Spring 2019 campaign, which sees him modelling pieces from the label’s new collection against the backdrop of a faded carnival on the outskirts of Los Angeles. The nostalgic, ‘Americana’ theme of the shoot, which was captured by photographer Craig McDean, is underscored by Jordan’s outfits, which include a colourblock shearling jacket, a blue leather moto and a patchwork leather MA-1 jacket. In addition to the fashion campaign, Jordan will also act as the face of the brand’s fragrance collection for men.

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said the partnership with Jordan was an organic one, explaining: “He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.”

“I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’m honoured to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

Jordan is the latest star signing for Coach, which has hit the headlines over the past few years for its collaborations with popstar and actress Selena Gomez. The duo have been working together since 2016, when the social media sensation was snapped up as an ambassador for the label.

The campaign comes after a busy year for Jordan, who hit the big screen with standout roles in Black Panther and Creed II. — AFP-Relaxnews