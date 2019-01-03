Rapid Ferry extends special fare to all students

Rapid Ferry Sdn Bhd says the student concession card is open to all students under the age of 21. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — Rapid Ferry Sdn Bhd, the operator of Penang ferry has extended its student concession card privilege to all students including foreign students.

The company, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, said the card is open to all students under the age of 21.

“The new initiative takes immediate effect and replaces the previous ruling that allows only students from government schools,” Rapid Ferry said in a statement here today.

Students can apply for the card at the Rapid Ferry kiosks at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim.

They are required to bring a copy of their identity card or student card when submitting their applications.

“We refer to an application from a student from Penang Chung Ling Private High School application, which was highlighted by a local media today,” the statement said.

It confirmed that the student’s application was approved on the same day.

Students only need to pay RM6 for a two-month pass for the student concession card.

A normal season pass for two months is RM30.

For further information, applicants can call 04-313 6803 or visit the Rapid Ferry kiosk at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim.