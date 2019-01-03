Govt to formulate development plan for Orang Asli, says DPM

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail the government is studying the need to create a comprehensive development plan for Orang Asli as an effort to bring progress to the pribumi community. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 3 ― The government is studying the need to create a comprehensive development plan for Orang Asli as an effort to bring progress to the pribumi community, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah said she would be bringing the matter to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and the National Unity and Integration Department for further discussion.

She said the matter was in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 107 on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples which encouraged governments to involve Indigenous People in development projects apart from providing guidance on the protection of tribal people.

“The new federal government is very concerned and wish to engage Orang Asli in the flow of development at state or federal level,” she said.

She was speaking at a session between the Deputy Prime Minister with the Cameron Highlands Orang Asli community at Sungai Ruil Orang Asli village here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said it is important for all parties to understand the pribumi community way of life and at the same time find the common areas to strengthen further cooperation as well as brotherhood to help the Orang Asli more effectively.

Apart from that, the Deputy Prime Minister also urged the Pahang state government to gazette Orang Asli reserve land as an effort to ensure they did not lose their settlement and source of income to development.

“Development, cultivation, intrusion and grabbing customary land have created conflict and cause Orang Asli to lose their homes and forest resources for their livelihood,” she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said another issue is customary land which is a challenge to the government to develop and improve the socio-economic standard of Orang Asli as the community is very close to the land and their ecological environment.

Commenting further, Dr Wan Azizah wants Orang Asli to look after the sustainability of the environment which is one of the tourist attractions and continue to generate income for them.

She said the government had mounted on several operations to prevent intrusion of land and forest.

“We want to restore and ensure the sustainability of Cameron Highlands as a tourist destination and as such we need to look after the economic welfare of the Orang Asli,” she said. ― Bernama