Eric Tsang backs up his drink driving denial with dashcam evidence

Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang was involved in a car accident in Japan on Christmas Day — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Jan 3 — Eric Tsang has provided what he says is proof that his recent accident in Japan was not his fault.

Rumours continue to persist that the veteran actor crashed his car on Christmas Day in Hokkaido because he was drink driving.

Today, a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted Tsang as saying that the car rental company had provided him with dashcam footage of the incident.

The clip allegedly shows the other vehicle involved in the crash going out of control and slamming into his car.

“They totally lost control of the van and slid towards us,” he was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong newspaper.

Tsang also told SCMP that he had informed Japanese authorities that he did not want to pursue the case.

“The Japanese police asked if I wanted to prosecute. I said we were both Hong Kongers and they were seriously injured so I’ll just leave (matters as they are),” Tsang added

This follows a statement to the media on Thursday in which Tsang said that he had not been drunk behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

“I did not receive any request from the local police to undergo a breathalyser test, so reports which said I was drink driving were untrue,” he said.

He added that after he had given his statement to the police, he was informed that he could leave the country at any time.

Tsang, who was travelling with a make-up artist, also revealed that his ribs were slightly fractured in the crash.

The occupants in the van included Li Chi Hang, the Hong Kong police force’s director of crime and security, and his family.

Both Li and his wife had to undergo surgery and their condition has since reportedly improved.