Appointment of National Athletes Welfare Foundation chairman up to minister, says NSC DG

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail has reiterated that only the Youth and Sports Minister will have the final say on the appointment of the new chairman for the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb).

The post of Yakeb chairman has been vacant since former national squash ace Azlan Iskandar quit in mid-October last year.

“Perhaps the minister, Syed Saddiq (Syed Abdul Rahman) has decided on the candidate, but it would not be nice for me to reveal the person’s name,” he told the media after Yakeb’s Special Aid Handing Over ceremony at the NSC today.

Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin, who is said to be one of the candidates for the Yakeb chairman’s post, continued to show his commitment to head the foundation when he donated RM20,000 in cash and kind to four former athletes.

The athletes are cyclists Jusof Udin (diabetes medical funding) and Ishak Alwi (prosthetic leg); former athlete Mohd Shahrulhaizy Abd Rahman (children’s schooling needs) and former Para athlete Faridul Masri (funding for disposable diapers).

Asked about former national sprinter Datuk Rabuan Pit urging the Youth and Sports Ministry to quickly appoint the Yakeb chairman, Megat D Shahriman said he knew nothing about it.

“But if the comment is for the good of Yakeb, I have no problem with it. What’s important is that I will still help the foundation whether I am in or out of the Yakeb leadership.

“But, Alhamdulillah, I am grateful if he did suggest to speed up my appointment,” he said.

Megat D Shahriman had said last September that he was ready to be a part of the Yakeb leadership and even fulfilled his promise by handing over RM500,000 in donation. ― Bernama