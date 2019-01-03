Oh derriere: Madonna’s surprise gig sparks implant rumours

Madonna arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 1, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Madonna is well-known for shocking throughout her career and she has everyone talking about her again, though this time it’s all about her derriere.

A video of the superstar performing on New Year’s Eve in New York, that was shared by celebrity gossip writer Perez Hilton, raised eyebrows when fans noticed that her curves were looking significantly larger.

Many took to Twitter to question if Madge had indeed gone under the knife and had gotten implants done. While many were convinced that she had some work done, others were also speculating that it could be part of a publicity stunt.

Madonna was accompanied by her 13-year-old son David Banda during the show at the Stonewall Inn. Check out the clip below to see what all the talk is about: