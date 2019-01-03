Malay Mail

Fuel tax profit? Finance minister says Pakatan paid RM4.1m subsidy last Nov

Published 26 minutes ago on 03 January 2019

By Debra Chong

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government bore a RM4.1 million burden to subsidise the price of RON95 petrol last November. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Lim Guan Eng today refuted claims that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government profited from a furtive tax on fuel prices at the pumps.

Instead, the finance minister said the government bore a RM4.1 million burden to subsidise the price of RON95 petrol last November.

“Allegations that the Government has been taxing petrol are false and baseless.

“The simple truth is that the Government did subsidise RON95 and diesel in November, albeit at a lower cost compared to the previous months,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME


 

