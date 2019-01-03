Syed Saddiq doesn't care about Kelantan, PPBM grassroots leader claims

At PPBM's second annual general meeting, Syed Saddiq had blasted Abdul Rahman for demanding that the government give out contracts to division chiefs. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has been accused of not caring for the issues plaguing the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth wings' grassroots in Kelantan, a division’s deputy youth chief said.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Ahmad Nor Azhar Muhammad complained that the Kelantan chapter of Armada could not execute their duties for the public due to the “lack of funds”.

“I challenge Syed Saddiq and his excos to come to Kelantan, hold a meeting with Armada and resolve our problems. I want to ask Syed Saddiq if he's been to Kelantan after the elections to ask our problems?

“I don't think so but before the elections Syed Saddiq was here. So does he care about the grassroots? We want to voice out that we defend Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman because he said nothing that he should be blamed for,” said the Kota Baru Armada deputy chief.

Recently at PPBM's second annual general meeting Syed Saddiq had blasted Abdul Rahman for demanding that the government give out contracts to division chiefs.