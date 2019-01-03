Black Pink to perform at Coachella 2019

Black Pink are set to perform on April 12 and April 19. — Picture via Instagram/BlackPink

SEOUL, Jan 3 — The new year is only three days old and Black Pink is already dominating the headlines.

First came the news that Jennie is dating Kai of EXO.

Today, it’s been revealed that Black Pink will be performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Also joining the line-up will be Korean indie band Hyukoh and avant-rock band Jambinai.

Black Pink are set to perform on April 12 and April 19.

Hyukoh will be taking the stage on April 14 and April 21 and Jambinai on April 13 and 20.

They will be joining headline artists Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande.

Other acts include Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Diplo, Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalia, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein, J. Balvin, and more.

This year’s Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Check out the full line-up below: