UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Dr M in Putrajaya

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 ― The Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Hunt, today called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

Hunt and his delegation arrived at about 3pm and met with Dr Mahathir for almost an hour. Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell also attended the meeting.

It is learned that they discussed, among other things, the strengthening of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern.

Hunt is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning today.

Earlier, Hunt called on Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo at their ministries here.

Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, said Hunt’s visit was expected to strengthen the bond of friendship between Malaysia and the UK as well as increase cooperation in new areas between the two countries. ― Bernama