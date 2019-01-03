It’s official: Kang Daniel is bigger than the Pope

Kang Daniel shared this selfie to announce that he has set up his own Instagram account. — Picture via Instagram/ThisIsDaniel_K

SEOUL, Jan 3 — As rumours gather pace that his solo debut is imminent, Kang Daniel has created his own Instagram account — and broken a record previously held by Pope Francis.

Kang Daniel shared his first post on his new account by greeting his fans with a simple “Hello” at 3pm KST yesterday.

By 2:35am KST this morning, his account had already reached one million followers, meaning he reached the milestone in 11 hours and 35 minutes.

This makes him the fastest person to gain one million followers on the social media platform.

The record was previously held by Pope Francis who hit one million followers after 12 hours on March 19, 2016.

Prior to this, the record was held by David Beckham, who reached one million followers in 24 hours on May 2, 2015.

Kang Daniel is in the midst of wrapping activities as part of Wanna One, whose contract as a project group with Swing Entertainment came to an end on December 31.

Their final concert “Therefore” will be held from January 24 to 27 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.