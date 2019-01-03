UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls on Gobind in Putrajaya

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo greets UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 ― The Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Hunt, today called on Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo at his office here.

At their 30-minute meeting, Gobind related Malaysia’s efforts in addressing the problem of fake news and abuse of the social media.

“This is a matter that many countries around the world face and is a topic of much debate at all levels. Besides press freedom, we also discussed efforts to strengthen the aspect of freedom and accountability in producing news reports,” he told reporters after the meeting.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell and the new chief executive officer of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Nurini Kassim, also attended the meeting. Hunt is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia.

Gobind also said that Hunt and he also discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation in several areas between Britain and Malaysia, but he did not disclose the details.

He said Hunt conveyed his congratulations to Malaysia for having established a new government following a peaceful transition of power after the 14th general election.

“This has been closely watched and praised by the world.

“At the same time, as the new Malaysia, we expressed our desire to support press freedom,” he said. ― Bernama