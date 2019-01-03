Pay no heed to PKR suspension claim, says Zuraida

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 ― PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has dismissed the claim that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) will suspend the party for alleged fraud during the party polls last November.

“To date, we have not received anything yet (from RoS),” she said, when asked to comment on the claim made by Azman Noor Adam, the brother of Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, with a post on Facebook yesterday, which has since been deleted.

Speaking to reporters after an event here, Zuraida said any member dissatisfied with the party polls can lodge complaints through the right party channels and they would be addressed by the PKR secretary-general.

On the rumour that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is bringing together parliamentarians from both parties to join PPBM, Zuraida replied that it was mere hearsay.

“A rumour is just a rumour,” she said without elaborating further

The supposed rumour started when pictures of Azmin and Hishammuddin vacationing in Morocco made their rounds on social media.