Danish police raise toll in train accident to eight from six

A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark January 2, 2019. — Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix handout via Reuters

COPENHAGEN, Jan 3 — Five women and three men died in yesterday’s train accident on a bridge linking Denmark’s two main islands, police said today, raising the toll from six.

Police said they had identified four of the bodies but bad weather and severe damage to the train made an initial investigation difficult.

“Our investigation shows that there was a further two killed in the train,” the spokesman said.

The train with 131 passengers on board was heading towards the capital, Copenhagen, when it hit debris from a freight train. — Reuters