TMJ: I will speak up, even if it makes me public enemy No. 1

Tunku Ismail said while he wishes to see the Pakatan Harapan government succeed, his criticisms towards the new administration was no different from the previous one. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 ― Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim has vowed to keep speaking out for the people this year against the federal government’s weaknesses and mistakes, even if it makes him unpopular.

In a post on his official Facebook page yesterday, he said while he wishes to see the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government succeed, his criticisms towards the new administration was no different from the previous one.

“Some may not like what I say but that’s the challenge. To keep speaking up for the rakyat who can’t.

“Let me be public enemy No.1 if I have to be. I’m consistent and stand by my principles,” said Tunku Ismail in a post that has garnered more than 7,700 reactions, almost 1,000 comments and more than 757 shares today.

Over the past year, the prince had claimed that his social media posts are “being monitored” by the government, and butted heads with Putrajaya over the conservation status of Pulau Kukup's national park.

Tunku Ismail, also known by his moniker TMJ for Tunku Mahkota Johor, also urged the PH government to start governing and stop the infighting.

“Please... Please start governing. Please stop fighting amongst each other, Please stop politicising every issue.

“Sometimes, I get it wrong. Everyone makes mistakes. For the mistakes that I’ve made, I’m sorry. I think we all should reflect on 2018 and be sorry for the wrongs,” Tunku Ismail said.

The 34-year-old heir to the Johor throne also reiterated the need to focus on cooperation and inclusivity

“Well it’s 2019, let’s get it right now. Let’s politicise less. Let’s popularise less over social media. Let’s make better decisions. Let’s cooperate and accept each other’s space and duty. Let’s serve the people and deliver the best for our country,” he said.