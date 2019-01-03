Deputy Kelantan MB rubbishes rumours of Sultan Muhammad V's abdication

Mohd Amar claimed the speculation was part of an effort to humiliate the Kelantan state government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― The Kelantan state government has denied speculation that Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan will abdicate the Yang di-Pertuan Agong throne in the near future.

In its report, Malaysiakini quoted Kelantan’s Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah saying the state government has not received any information regarding the matter and dismissed it as mere rumours.

“The state government does not have any information. If these are speculation, we shouldn’t believe it.

“We are shocked because there are a lot of rumours, not just about the Agong but also on the government. We shouldn’t listen to rumours,” he reportedly said in Kota Baru.

Speculation that Sultan Muhammad V will step down as Agong had gone viral on social media recently, leading to a guessing game on his successor.

Mohd Amar claimed the speculation was part of an effort to humiliate the Kelantan state government, adding that the Agong had taken a two-month leave due to health reasons.

“Nothing happened. His Majesty took leave for health reasons. So we accept it as it is. Don’t tell me we have to investigate it?” Mohd Amar reportedly said.

The Agong had taken a two-month break from November 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. It was during this time that reports of his wedding to a Moscow beauty queen had surfaced on international news and tabloids.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had then said the federal government had not received any news or reports from Istana Negara regarding the wedding.

Mohd Amar said the authorities should take action against those who are spreading rumours and speculation against the Agong.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers must take action. This isn’t about the Sultan’s personal life but it is for an institution. The Agong is an institution and its honour must be defended,” he was quoted saying.

“That’s the duty of the attorney-general. We wonder what the attorney-general is doing to the point that a lot of rumours, accusations and speculations have gone viral on social media. Action must be taken and investigation must be done.”