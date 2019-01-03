Perak to enformce uniform parking fees across state from mid-January

Yong said a standardised parking coupon for all local councils will also be introduced soon. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 3 — Parking fees in Perak will be standardised throughout the state from the middle of this month.

State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong said the rates would be capped at 30 sen for half an hour, 60 sen for one hour and RM4 for full day parking.

Speaking to reporters after handing out appointment letters to the state’s new village chiefs at here today, he said a standardised parking coupon for all local councils will also be introduced soon.

“Previously, each council had their own coupons. The rate also differs from one council to another. To make life easier for everybody, the state has decided to standardise the rates and coupons,” he said.

Yong said in the interim period, motorists who bought Ipoh City Council coupons can use them in other localities before the implementation of the standardised parking coupons.

He pointed out that motorists can also opt to pay their parking electronically by downloading the [email protected] application, which is now available only for Android phones.

“Users of phones that uses iOS can download the application also by middle of this month,” he said.

To a question, Yong said the state does not plan to do away with parking coupons despite introducing digital payment.

“We must be mindful that some people may not own a smartphone nor are they IT savvy,” he said.

He also said the developer of the [email protected] application will include English language in its page following suggestions from the people.

Currently, the application uses only Bahasa Malaysia.

Since its launching on Jan 2, [email protected] has been downloaded more than 5,000 times.