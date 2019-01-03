No skimming off commission from lawmaker’s allocation, Deputy Speaker warns

Nga said not even a single sen of any allocation for MPs should be paid out as commission to anybody. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Jan 3 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming warned today that any allocation for MPs and assemblymen are part of the public’s blood and sweat and therefore must go to their intended recipient.

He said not even a single sen of the allocation should be paid out as commission to anybody, following report of a man demanding a cut of commission by impersonating a lawmaker’s aide.

“Those with proof of the wrongdoing can handover to Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders. We will then handover to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” he said after a ceremony to handover appointment letters to the state’s village chiefs at Dewan Serbaguna in State Secretariat building here.

Local Chinese newspaper Sin Chew daily reported today an unidentified individual who impersonated a special officer to an elected representative in Muar has allegedly demanded 30 per cent in commission for funds allocated to Chinese vernacular schools here.

On a separate matter, Nga condemned Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman’s call for leaders in the party to be allocated government contracts.

The Teluk Intan MP said the bad culture, which was inculcated during the Barisan Nasional administration, should not be brought over into PH.

“PH won in the 14th general election as the people wanted an open, clean and fair government that look after the wellbeing of all,” he said.

“Those interested should tender the project and not given by direct negotiation. This is the old Barisan culture and not PH,” he said.