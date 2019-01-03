Penang to build RM40m eco-deck by the sea

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang looks on as Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo shows the bicycle lane and pedestrian walkways stretching along Tanjung Bungah January 3, 2019. — Pictures by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — The Penang state government is planning to expand its bicycle lane by building a RM40 million eco deck that extends over the beach along Tanjung Bungah.

Local government, housing development and town and country planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the 6-km eco-deck will connect the beach in front of Flamingo Hotel, Tanjung Bungah to the beach at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sayang Resort, Batu Ferringhi.

“The eco-deck is a bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway that is built on a platform along the beach,” he said.

The eco-deck will form part of the planned 200km of bicycle lanes all over the island under the Penang Bicycle Route Master Plan by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

Jagdeep said the bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways will be connected to stretch from Gurney Drive down to Batu Ferringhi covering 12.5km.

“Currently, a bicycle lane is being built from Sri Tanjung Pinang Tesco to Flamingo Hotel that stretches 2.5km, 2km around Sri Tanjung Pinang was already completed while another 8km is in the planning stage,” he said.

Jagdeep said he hoped to ask for funding from the local government and housing ministry to build the eco-deck.

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo showing the Gurney Wharf project in progress now which will have a pedestrian walkway and bicycle lane connecting it to Tanjung Bungah.

He added that another 2.5km of bicycle lane along the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone is also under construction currently.

“The construction of the bicycle lanes in Bayan Lepas and from Sri Tanjung Pinang Tesco to Flamingo Hotel costs RM3.4 million,” he said.

The Penang state government has spent a total RM34.8million to build 180km of bicycle lanes on the island.

Under the Penang Bicycle Route Master Plan, the state hoped to build a total 200km of bicycle lanes on the island by 2020.

Jagdeep said the Penang Bicycle Route Master Plan is now part of the overall Penang Green Connectors project.

He said there are also plans to connect Gurney Wharf to the northern seafront in Padang Kota through boardwalks and coastal embankments.

The Penang Green Connectors project is a collaborative effort between the state government, MBPP and George Town Conservation and Development Corporation Sdn Bhd.