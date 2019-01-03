Apt for Akhyar to pick JDT, says former national player Khalid Ali

Former national player Khalid Ali sai that as a football player, Muhammad Akhyar (pic) had to find the correct team for the sake of his future. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The transfer of national young football star, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid to the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) team is apt to expand his talent.

This was agreed to by former national player, Khalid Ali who was of the opinion that as a football player Muhammad Akhyar had to find the correct team for the sake of his future.

‘‘All have to accept the reality that this is a professional league. All have to accept this transfer. A career as a footballer is not long, just 10 to 13 years. So, they have to find a place which can guarantee a bright future.

‘‘They must find the best place and good salaries which can accommodate them in their old age. JDT is a place which can give a bright future to a football player.

‘‘We cannot deny JDT is a dream team for Malaysian players because they have complete facilities and can take a player to a higher level,’’ he told the media after a handing over ceremony for a special aid scheme by the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) at the National Sports Council, here today.

At the same time, Khalid said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) must be firm pertaining to the laws involving football players’s transfers.

He said the laws available now were quite loose and if this persisted and not tightened, the national football area would continue to be inundated by the issue of player transfer.

For the record, the Southern Tiger squad had signed a four-year contract with the young player from the Kedah team although Muhammad Akhyar’s contract with the Kedah team would only end on Nov 31.

The issue involving the transfer of the young national player was prolonged after the Kedah Football Association (KFA) was seen as refusing to release the winger to JDT stressing that Muhammad Akhyar still belonged to them.

In fact, KFA stressed that they wanted to take the crisis to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to demand their right over the 19-year-old player.

Muhammad Akhyar’s move to leave Kedah was not wrong because the statues of the FAM and the International Football Federation (Fifa) clearly did not bar players from leaving on the condition that they had to pay the balance of their contracts to the original team and the contract signed by Muhammad Akhyar also allowed him to do so. — Bernama