Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reportedly ‘spending time apart’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 2, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — There could be trouble brewing between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with rumours rife that the pair are “spending time apart”.

According to E! News, the pair has been spending time apart since early November which has led fans to speculate that they may have called it quits.

The website quoted an insider as saying that “the two of them think it’s best for the sake of their relationship right now” and that they have “both been really focused on themselves and their separate careers”.

Malik is reportedly working on new music while Hadid’s schedule has “slowed down after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” that Malik did not attend.

The on-and-off couple split in March 2018 after two years together before reconciling later in June. Usually active on social media, they have not been photographed together lately which have left fans wondering.