Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Venom’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Venom’ that stars Tom Hardy.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Back with another hilarious clip, the team at Screen Junkies take on Tom Hardy’s Venom in this latest edition from their ever popular Honest Trailer series.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “From the studio that Marvel let’s play with their toys, comes the Spider-Man villain everyone wanted to see on screen until they did, but this time that can’t even afford to put Spider-Man in it: Venom.”

They also poke fun at the strange noises Hardy makes throughout the movie along with the excessive use of science jargon and Michelle Williams’ wig!

Trust the Screen Junkies team to highlight the movie in a whole different perspective. Check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.