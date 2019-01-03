Syed Saddiq to lodge report against aide impersonator demanding 30pc cut from schools

Syed Saddiq said he has instructed his office in the constituency to lodge a police report against the impersonator so that the suspect may be brought to justice. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today action will be taken against the unidentified individual who pretended to be his special officer and allegedly demanded 30 per cent in commission for funds allocated to Chinese vernacular schools here.

Syed Saddiq said he has instructed his office in the constituency to lodge a police report against the impersonator so that the suspect may be brought to justice following an exposé by the local Chinese press.

“I would like to thank Sin Chew Daily and China Press for retracting their statement and amending the article that claimed an ‘assistant to Muar MP’ had asked for 30 per cent in commission.

“After they have investigated further, the said individual has no links to my office,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also advised the media to check with him prior to publishing unverified news articles as he was very active on his WhatsApp group chat which included the press.

“Even though they did not name me, but the constituency of Muar and myself have already been involved in the matter. Be fair in reporting.

“I enter politics to clean up politics. I will not forget this principle,” he said.

According to Chinese paper Sin Chew Daily, the impersonator had approached several schools asking a 30 per cent cut from their allocations.