Amid internal discord, pro-Anwar group claims of plot to keep Dr M as PM

Otai Reformis chairman Dr Idris Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― There is a faction within PKR that is aligned to a movement that intends to block Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming the next prime minister, a group of veteran activists calling itself Otai Reformis claimed today.

Its chairman Dr Idris Ahmad alleged statements by some top PKR leaders, such as deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, pointed to a possible conspiracy to keep Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in power.

“We can see from the statements on Facebook... or even by a minister,” the PKR Ijok assemblyman told a press conference here.

“Why are there suddenly comments [about the power transition] here and there, and this creates or suggests doubt over what has been agreed upon.” he added.

Asked by the media recently, Saifuddin explained that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council’s meeting has never discussed the length of Dr Mahathir’s term as prime minister, despite the agreement that Anwar will be the next prime minister.

However, Anwar has since said yesterday that Dr Mahathir must be given the space to lead the country within the “agreed upon” duration.

Otai Reformis said today that a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia delegate’s proposition that Dr Mahathir remains as prime minister until the end of the term was also the clearest clue of the purported move against Anwar.

Dr Idris also pointed to Azmin’s criticism of Anwar’s decision to appoint leaders to key party positions openly, which he claimed was intended to taint the PKR president’s credibility.

