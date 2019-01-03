Jakim visits Health Ministry amid increased institutionalisation of religion

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa (left) visited Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad at the Health Ministry today. ― Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) visited the Health Ministry today to discuss collaborating on Shariah issues, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Dzulkefly said his meeting with Mujahid, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs, included Jakim director-general Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, and representatives from both ministries.

“This meeting among others discussed issues related to the implementation of the ‘Maqasid Shariah’ agenda in the national administration, particularly in the context and scope of collaboration between MOH (Health Ministry) and PMD (Prime Minister’s Department),” Dzulkefly wrote on Instagram.

“Maqasid Shariah” refers to the real purposes of Shariah.

Jakim’s visit to the Health Ministry comes amid calls by Malay-Muslim conservative groups for greater institutionalisation of religion in multiracial Malaysia, such as a campaign launched by Isma for the country to be recognised as an “Islamic state”.

Religious and morality issues are also a problem in the healthcare system here, with government clinics withholding birth control pills from unmarried women and harassment of transgender people who seek treatment prevalent.