Watch this new trailer for ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ that stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Blumhouse’s highly-anticipated sequel Happy Death Day 2U.

The horror-comedy, a follow-up to 2017’s hit Happy Death Day, sees Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard return as Tree and Carter. This time around, Tree discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Facing even greater dangers than before, she must not only stop her own murder but also save all of her friends at the same time.

The film also stars Ruby Modine, Suraj Sharma, Steve Zissis, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Sarah Yarkin, and Caleb Spillyards.

Happy Death Day 2U is set for US release on February 14, 2019.