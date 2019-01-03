Exceptional wines and Italian delicacies await diners at The Saujana Hotel

The pairing dinner features an array of fine wines and an exquisite four-course menu specially prepared by Chef Andrea Zanella. ― Picture courtesy of The Saujana Hotel

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Savour some of the finest wines by indulging in a tailor-made four-course Italian dinner at The Saujana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur next Thursday.

Aside from tasting a range of exquisite wines that have been rated 90 points and above by international wine critics, diners will get to discover the delicate interaction between the wine selections and the elegant menu prepared by the hotel’s Italian chef Andrea Zanella.

From appetiser pairings to the main course and desserts, the menu is designed to complement the unique character and outstanding quality of the wines.

Wine aficionados can look forward to tasting several of the premium French and Australian wines including Maison de Grand Esprit L’etre Magique Cotes de Provence 2016; Penfolds Max’s Chardonnay 2016, Adelaide Hills; Wolf Blass Gold Label Coonawarra, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 and Maison de Grand Esprit La Mysteriale Chateauneuf Du Pape 2015.

The gastronomic adventure will kick off with an appetising dish of homemade Smoked Yellow Fin Tuna with Watercress and Berries Salad, followed by two delectable mains which include a homemade Pappardelle pasta with Duck Ragout and Herbs Crusted Lamb Loin with Sweet Garlic Puree, Portobello Mushrooms, Baby Carrots and Rosemary Lamb Jus.

The evening of indulgence will then culminate on a sweet note with the Amaretto Cookies Piedmont Pudding.

Having worked in Switzerland, United Kingdom and Asia for over three decades, Zanella is known for his exceptional gastronomic creations while upholding authentic flavours.

With a solid culinary background and great understanding of European cuisine, the acclaimed chef remains true to his Italian heritage and takes pride in his Venetian roots.

Priced RM280++ per person, the “90+ Award-winning Wine Dinner” will take place at the hotel’s Senja Restaurant on Jan 10 at 7pm.

Call 03-7843 1234 (Ext 6122) for inquiries or reservations.